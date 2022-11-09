Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Popper Chips

Frito-Lay introduced three limited-time FIFA World Cup-inspired flavors including Lay’s Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper. Lay’s Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper, inspired by the popular U.S. dish, is a great combination of a kick of jalapeno and smoky BBQ. It will be available in 7.75-ounce bags for $4.59 and 2.625-ounce bags for $2.29 in retailers nationwide and online. The brand also launched an interactive online fan experience for consumers to have the chance to win soccer-inspired merchandise and prizes — including a trip to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

