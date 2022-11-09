NCSA Opens Nominations for 2023 Candy Hall of Fame

Nominations for industry leaders for the National Confectionery Sales Association’s (NCSA) 2023 Candy Hall of Fame are accepted through Jan. 17, 2023.

The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) announced it is accepting nominations for the Candy Hall of Fame. Nominations for the Class of 2023 are open to individuals across all disciplines within the industry, from sales and marketing to engineering and research and development professionals, as well as brokers, distributors, retail buyers and category managers and suppliers to the industry. Names can be submitted now through Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

“Honoring the leaders who have made significant impacts in our industry is a gratifying experience,” said Shelly Clarey, NCSA president. “As we approach the 52nd anniversary of the Candy Hall of Fame, we are proud to open nominations to a new class of nominees who have dedicated their careers to the confectionery industry’s continual improvement. We are excited to meet the newest class of trailblazers.”

induction into the Candy Hall of Fame is an honor granted to individuals who serve and support the confectionery category and have dedicated their careers to the overall betterment of the industry.

To be eligible, the nominee must meet the following criteria:

20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience) and 50 years of age at the time of nomination

Demonstrated loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements

Significant contributions to the educational and/or professional development of the industry and its initiatives and programs

Must attend the Candy Hall of Fame Induction event (unless it is a posthumous induction)

Unimpeachable record of integrity and respect

A current NCSA member

If retired or deceased, the nomination must be within two years of either event

Nominations are welcomed from any source and must include proof the criteria above have been met. Additionally, letters of support from people familiar with a nominee’s qualifications can be submitted. The nominations are then reviewed and selected by the Candy Hall of Fame Selection Committee and approved by the NCSA Board of Directors.

Members of the 2023 Candy Hall of Fame Class will be formally inducted during a ceremony that will be held during the Association’s Annual Meeting, Oct. 19-22 in Tampa, Fla.

The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA), formed in 1899, is dedicated to Recognition, Fellowship, Education and Mentoring. The Candy Hall of Fame was founded in 1971 and recognizes lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry, with induction based on dedication to the overall betterment of the industry.