New Sparkling Hard Tea Flavors and Format

Loverboy introduced four new sparkling hard tea flavors now available in a first-ever eight-can variety pack. The new flavors, Mango Pear, Pineapple Hibiscus, Half Tea & Half Lemonade and Black Cherry Vanilla, are all made with organic brewed tea and are gluten free, 90 calories or less and contain zero grams of sugar. The new recipes marry bright summer citrus and floral notes with rich and crisp flavors.

In addition to the new flavors, Loverboy has debuted its first-ever 19.2-ounce cans, available in White Tea Peach, Strawberry Lemonade and Half Tea & Half Lemonade flavors. The new, bigger can size gives fans a single-serve option.

Loverboy

www.drinkloverboy.com