Carroll Fuel and High’s Support the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Carroll Fuel and High’s raised over $100,000 through the 16th Annual Doug Miller Sr. Golf Tournament and the High’s Keep the Change program to support the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

“Carroll Motor Fuels and Highs are committed to supporting the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center,” said John Phelps, president and CEO of Carroll Fuel and High’s. “It is not only the premier children’s hospital in the country, but also a neighborhood hospital whose mission it is to treat all sick children with the most current clinical medical advances. We are delighted to continue this tremendous fundraising effort year after year.”

Carroll Fuel hosts an annual golf outing each September to benefit the children’s center. The tournament was recently renamed to honor the late Doug Miller Sr., who had been a part of the Carroll Fuel organization for over 40 years. His passion for fundraising was the reason the annual golf tournament began.

High’s launched “Keep the Change” in November of 2021. The program is supported by front line workers at all locations. Associates ask customers at the end of their transaction if they would like to round up their total to the next dollar in support of the designated organization. There is also an option to make a larger donation if desired. The funds raised from the Keep the Change program are donated directly to organizations within Carroll Fuel and High’s footprint, including the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, local animal shelters, food banks, The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society.

Carroll Independent Fuel is a fourth-generation family-owned business with its principal office located in Sparks Glencoe, Md. Carroll Independent Fuel brands retail motor fuel stations under the Marathon, Sunoco, BP and Citgo flags, as well as its own Carroll Motor Fuels brand, and offers a complete inventory of commercial fuels.

The High’s brand was established in 1928 to identify a chain of ice cream stores that grew rapidly throughout the Mid–Atlantic states. By the 1980s, there were more than 500 High’s locations, making High’s at that time the largest ice cream store chain in the world. The Phelps Family acquired High’s in 2012 and currently operates 60 High’s convenience stores with a team of more than 500 talented individuals.