EG Group Raises Funds for Disabled American Veterans

EG Group decided to give back to the communities in which it does business and once again launch its annual campaign to raise funds for Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Donations will help DAV ensure that injured and ill veterans can access the full range of benefits available to them.

“EG Group is honored to have partnered with DAV since 2019 and to continue raising funds for their critical mission of giving back to those who have served our country,” said Jon Arnold, head of marketing for EG America. “As we join DAV in its mission to make a meaningful difference in veterans’ lives nationwide, we hope our guests will consider supporting our goal of raising $250,000 by donating at checkout this November.”

During the month of November, guests will have the option to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to DAV during checkout. For every dollar donated, DAV delivers $179 in essential benefits for veterans, helping them to find meaningful employment opportunities, get transportation to medical appointments and receive vital assistance during times of disaster.

The convenience stores participating in the promotion include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill. The goal is to raise $250,000 for DAV, an organization that changes the lives of more than 1 million veterans, of all eras, every year. Last year alone, DAV helped veterans file over 151,000 claims. Due to the work of national service officers, claimants represented by DAV obtained more than $25 billion dollars in benefits.

“We are tremendously grateful for EG’s continued support of DAV and our mission to change the lives of veterans everywhere,” said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV. “Since 2019, the generosity of EG and their guests has helped us to raise over 2 million dollars. We can’t thank them enough for their dedication to our organization and helping all those who have served to get the support they deserve.”

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, U.S., and Australia.