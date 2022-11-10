Maverik Offers Veterans Day Deal

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop announced it is offering complimentary beverages to active military personnel and veterans in honor of Veterans Day. With the purchase of a doughnut, active military personnel and veterans can receive a coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa of any size.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop fuels adventures in nearly 400 locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, and values on fuel, drinks and snacks. Maverik sells exclusive products in its BonFire fresh-made food menu and “Bean to Cup” coffee blends.