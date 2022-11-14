How to Choose a Location for Your Next Convenience Store or Gas Station

Whether buying an existing fuel station or building a new one, choosing the right location can help determine your success rate. There are different factors that can make your gas station successful, including location, price, and services. Choosing the ideal site for your business may be overwhelming initially, but don’t worry; finding the best spot won’t be as hard if you follow a few steps laid out below.

Location is vital for various reasons, including consumer accessibility and convenience.

“Location can also be main difference between a successful investment and a failed business venture. The value of convenience stores and gas stations, like many other real estate properties, is determined by the location of your station,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRS). Value is critical to help you determine whether this is the right site for you. If it is desirable, it will attract many more customers and be easier to sell in the future, resulting in a higher return on investment.”

Checklist for Choosing a Location

The first step should be the accessibility of the location. Is your spot easily accessible to customers?

“You want a location that stands out when people drive by and has accessibility,” Katz said. “This means your site should be on the road or directly connected to main roads, such as a highway or intersection, and not somewhere hidden.”

However, if you find construction near your site, it can make it difficult for consumers to fill up their tanks at your site. The local government may block off the nearby roads if a large construction project occurs near your establishment. This would be detrimental to a gas station that relies on people driving by for business.

“Additionally, construction projects may affect your permits and permission to use a specific area,” Katz said. “Thus when choosing a site, you will want to find out if there is existing construction nearby or if future projects are happening near where your business would be. It is also best to research what areas have the most foot traffic and what other stores are nearby.”

If you have competition nearby, you should think about relocating or figuring out how to get ahead of them. Large chain stores may be more challenging to compete with because many customers recognize them. However, providing more services than your rivals can increase foot traffic in the long run.

For example, if other gas stations do not offer car washes, deals, or loyalty programs, be the first to do so.