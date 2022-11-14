Quicklee’s Opens Newest C-Store

Avon, N.Y.-based Quicklee’s Convenience Stores has officially opened its Culver Road location in Irondequoit, N.Y., for business. The store will be open 24/7 to best serve the surrounding community.

“People like to say there are other convenience store options nearby, but this is an incredibly busy area, and those places aren’t always convenient for everyone to access,” said Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s vice president and chief operating officer. “We worked closely with the community to make this store easily accessible, we planned for plenty of parking, and we partnered with Mozzeroni’s and Tim Horton’s so customers have great food options to choose from all day long.”

The store features many different amenities in addition to its quick-service food partners, including two car wash bays, an outdoor patio seating area, an indoor seating space and touch-screen display fuel pumps. Customers will have access to a variety of meal, snack, drink and grocery items, as well as NYS Lotto, propane, ice and fuel.

“We want our customers to feel like this is their store,” said Brian Mongi, Quicklee’s general manager. “We want there to be a sense of pride when a person shops here; this is a great area and a great area deserves a great store.”

“This store was made possible because of the hard work, dedication and support of area contractors, vendors, town officials and Quicklee’s employees, many of whom call Irondequoit or the surrounding area home,” added Perelli. “We are excited for the future of this area, we love the region, and we are proud to be a part of the Irondequoit community.”

At this time the Mozzeroni’s franchise within the store is open for business. Quicklee’s expects to see the Tim Horton’s location open on-site in the next few weeks. An official grand opening ceremony celebrating the store and its food partners is expected to take place in early December.

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores has been locally owned and operated since 1995. Under the leadership of Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s remains focused on expansion and offering its brand of fast, clean, friendly service to each and every new community it serves. In 2017 Quicklee’s expanded its business model to include travel center locations, and in 2018 it launched the Go Local program, which provided sales, marketing and in-store placement support to local food manufacturers.