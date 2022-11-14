Sinclair Oil Raises Funds for Educational Scholarships

Sinclair Oil’s fall giving campaign, Fueling Folds of Honor, raised nearly 1 million dollars for families of fallen or disabled veterans.

Sinclair Oil’s fall giving campaign, Fueling Folds of Honor, raised nearly 1 million dollars to support the children and spouses of fallen or disabled veterans and first responders by providing educational scholarships.

“Words cannot express how grateful and humbled we are by the actions of our Sinclair family during this campaign,” said Jack Barger, senior vice president of marketing for HF Sinclair. “Together I believe we have done something meaningful for the next generation, and we’re honored by how our station partners embraced this program.”

From Sept. 12 through Oct. 16, 2022, a portion of fuel purchased at participating Sinclair stations was set aside for Folds of Honor through the generous support of Sinclair-branded retail partners and Sinclair Oil customers. It is estimated that more than 180 educational scholarships of $5,000 each will go to families of fallen veterans in areas served by Sinclair stations.

According to available data, several states in which Sinclair-branded retail stations or Sinclair Oil customers are present rank among the top 10 states for veteran populations, including Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Wyoming.

Founded more than a century ago, Sinclair works closely with its distributor partners to both serve customers and support businesses, communities and organizations in need. Parent company HF Sinclair also has a history and passion for veterans’ causes, including supporting Carry the Load, a nonprofit committed to honoring American heroes, as part of its corporate philanthropy initiatives.

Sinclair Oil, an HF Sinclair brand, is one of the oldest continuous brands in the energy business. Recognized for its iconic dinosaur, Sinclair has more than 1,600 independent branded and licensed stations, featuring DINOCAR TOP TIER gasoline.