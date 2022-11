Ferrara released Brach’s Holiday Heat Candy Canes in November at retailers nationwide. Brach’s Holiday Heat Candy Canes are fruity candy canes with a hint of chili heat to bring some spice to this holiday season. Flavors include Watermelon Chili, Pineapple Chili and Mango Chili. The candy canes have a suggested retail price of $1.99. Each 12-count box is 5.3 ounces.

