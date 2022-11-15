Hunt Brothers Pizza added a new pizza to its LTO lineup — Cheeseburger Pizza. Reminiscent of a classic fast-food cheeseburger, Cheeseburger Pizza features Hunt Brothers Pizza’s original crust topped with a creamy dill pickle-cheddar sauce, a blend of shredded cheddar and 100% natural part-skim mozzarella cheeses, hamburger crumbles and fresh chopped white onions. The finishing touch is a sprinkling of Hunt Brothers Pizza’s signature Just Rite Spice.

Hunt Brothers Pizza partners can offer a whole 12-inch pizza or Hunk A Pizza (one-fourth of a 12-inch pizza) of the Cheeseburger Pizza LTO while supplies last, which provides made-to-order and grab-and-go sales opportunities for c-store partners.

Hunt Brothers Pizza

www.HuntBrothersPizza.com