Limited-Edition Brownie-Flavored Candy

This season Dove added a new, limited-edition flavor to its seasonal lineup: Dove Promises Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter. The new flavor offering rolled out in early November to bring an extra boost of holiday cheer to celebrations all season long.

Dove Promises Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter delivers on the classic holiday favorite flavor, featuring a gooey brownie batter-flavored filling inside the brand’s classic milk chocolate shell wrapped in Christmas tree-patterned foil. The limited-edition holiday variety is sold at retailers nationwide and available in 7.94-ounce Laydown Bags.

Mars

www.mars.com