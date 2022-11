Tastykake released its Christmas products in stores nationwide from now until Dec. 17. Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes is among the holiday lineup. Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes have rich chocolate that enrobes a peanut butter filling that reveals a vanilla cake within. The snack comes in a three-pack at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.29 or a 12-pack at an SRP of $4.69.

Tastykake

www.tastykake.com