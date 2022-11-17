CStore Decisions Set to Unveil the 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch

Join CStore Decisions’ editors for a virtual gala announcing the 2022 Class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch.

CStore Decisions is set to reveal the 2022 Class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch.

Join us on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. EST as we host a virtual gala where we will announce this year’s 40 Under 40.

CStore Decisions’ 40 Under 40 is an annual list of the industry’s up-and-coming leaders whose ideas and abilities, either personally or as part of a team, have been responsible for helping to advance their business in a demonstrable way within the last 12 months. This year we received more than 100 nominations for this prestigious list.

We are proud to recognize these next-generation emerging leaders as they represent some of the most promising young executives in the c-store industry today, selected from chains of all sizes across the convenience store industry.

The 40 Under 40 gala is sponsored by Gold Sponsor Mi-Pod Wholesale, and Silver Sponsors ADD Systems, Fintech and Streamline Group.

Click here to register to view the 40 Under 40 gala. If you are unavailable at the time of the gala, you will receive a link to watch it On Demand.