Peter Tamburro to Receive NAG’s Lifetime Award

The industry veteran has spent 40 years in the convenience store industry and has been active in the National Advisory Group (NAG) since 1997. He will receive the association's seventh annual Lifetime Award for Convenience Retailing at the 2023 NAG Conference in Austin, Texas.

Through the years, many individuals have selflessly dedicated their time and energy to ensuring that the National Advisory Group (NAG) succeeds and holds a special place with convenience store retailers. NAG is committed to honoring these individuals with the NAG Lifetime Award for Convenience Retailing.



Peter Tamburro is atop the list of retailers who have selflessly committed time and resources to NAG. He has been active in the association since 1995, when he worked with John MacDougall at Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes. Today, Peter is the general manager of Clifford Fuel in Utica, N.Y., operator of 20 Cliff’s Local Markets.

Through his nearly 30 years in NAG, Peter has shared his vast industry experience, opened his doors for others to learn and always brought a high level of energy to NAG events to embody what the NAG experience is all about. For his years of service, the National Advisory Group is honored to announce Peter Tamburro as the 2023 recipient of the NAG Lifetime Award for Convenience Retailing.

“While Clifford’s continues to flourish under Peter’s guidance, his biggest impact on the convenience store industry has been his influence on his peers to strive for retailing excellence,” said John Lofstock, executive director of NAG. “Peter has been an important part of the NAG family for more than 20 years. His leadership, industry experience and willingness to help other retailers has helped cement NAG as an association retailers can count on to help them grow their businesses. His integrity and friendship through the years have elevated NAG and we are proud to honor all he has done.

Tamburro, who succeeds Mary Banmiller, of Warrenton Oil in Missouri as the seventh NAG Lifetime Award winner, will be honored at a ceremony on March 28 at the 2023 NAG Conference in Austin, Texas.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have learned from some of the most knowledgeable people in the industry. An industry that’s willing to share information and ideas to help each other grow and prosper,” Tamburro said. “I will always be grateful to NAG for providing me this opportunity through their educational programs, networking opportunities and conferences.”

NAG, a convenience store trade association focused on small, mid-sized and family-owned businesses, has a long history dedicated to helping convenience store owners improve their businesses through education and networking. NAG has a strong focus on small, mid-sized and family-owned chains, whose leaders continue to push the boundaries of innovation across the convenience store industry.

Tamburro has a long history of success in the convenience store industry and NAG. He was elected to the New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) Convenience Store Hall of Fame, which honors retailers for exceptional achievement in the convenience store industry, in 2016. He has served on the NYACS Board of Directors for 15 years, two of them as Chairman, and is on the NYACS Executive Committee and Convention Committee.

In 2022, he was awarded the NYACS John MacDougall Leadership Award, which was created in 2017 to honor the late NYACS co-founder and CEO of Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes. It is presented annually to the individual or company who best demonstrates qualities that characterized John’s career: Success in the convenience store business, industry leadership, a commitment to relationship building, and active involvement in NYACS.

Tamburro is a native of Hudson N.Y., where he worked for a Nice N Easy franchisee called Valley Oil Co. from 1983 to 1993, helping develop 10 Nice N Easy locations and several Citgo and Mobil marts in the Hudson Valley. He was promoted to Vice President of Store Operations.

In 1993, when Valley Oil was sold to Mid-Valley Oil (Xtra Mart), he was hired by John MacDougall, President and founder of Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes in Canastota NY, as Director of Franchise Operations, providing support to 18 separate owners operating 75 stores combined.

In 1997, he became Vice President of Franchise Operations, taking on additional responsibilities for marketing, foodservice and store operations. He later was promoted to Senior Executive Vice President. After Nice N Easy was sold to CST Brands in 2014, Tamburro joined Clifford Fuel.

He and his wife Pamela reside in Oneida NY and have two sons, Patrick and Matthew.

NAG Lifetime Award for Convenience Retailing Past Winners

2015 – David Johnson, Vice President of Operations, Toot’n Totum Food Stores,

2016 – Bill Weigel, Chairman and CEO, Weigel’s Inc.

2017 – Bill Kent, Chairman and CEO, The Kent Cos.

2018 – Scott Apter, Chairman and CEO, Apter Industries

2019 – Gus Olympidis, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Family Express

2021 – Mary Banmiller, Director of Retail and Hotel Operations, Warrenton Oil

2022 – Peter Tamburro, General Manager, Cliff’s Local Markets

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ADVISORY GROUP

The National Advisory Group (NAG) is a convenience store trade association focused on small, mid-sized and family-owned businesses. NAG has a long, rich history in the convenience store industry. An organization committed to building relationships and profits, NAG’s mission is to provide industry retail leaders a peer-to-peer forum for the exchange of ideas to improve their business performance. NAG is also committed to the industry’s next-generation leaders.

To help young executives have a group that is solely focused on exchanging personal experiences with peers in their age group, NAG launched the Young Executives Organization (YEO). YEO members are next-generation executives and corporate personnel focused on a career within the convenience store industry. For information on NAG or to register for the 2023 NAG Conference in Austin, Texas, visit nagconvenience.com or contact NAG Executive Director John Lofstock at [email protected].