Customizable Coffee Packaging

Westrock Coffee recently announced new product development for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages with the refurbishment of a facility in Conway, Ark. Once complete, the new facility will be the largest roast-to-RTD packaging plant in the nation. The new facility enables Westrock Coffee to manufacture and produce a variety of cans, bottles and bag-in-box (BiB) in a range of sizes and packing capabilities including dairy and alternative milk-based products. Both bottles and cans are expected to a hold one-year shelf life and have customizable capabilities for flavor profiles and formats.

