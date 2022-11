CandyRific released its Melting Snowman Marshmallows Set as part of its 2022 holiday lineup. Each Melting Snowman Marshmallows Set includes two packets of hot cocoa, two peppermint sticks and two smiling snowman marshmallows. It has a suggested retail price (SRP) of $5.99 and ships as six gift sets per case.

