Warrenton Oil Co. Introduces New Car Wash Program

Warrenton Oil's app-based subscription car wash program, developed by Liquid Barcodes, is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2023 at its FastLane locations.

Warrenton Oil Co. will soon launch its app-based subscription car wash program. The goal of the car wash program is to deliver a frictionless and contactless solution for customers, as well as build recurring revenue for the business. Warrenton operates 18 car washes at FastLane locations.

Customers can subscribe to the FastLane car wash subscription program, developed by Liquid Barcodes, through the existing FastLane app. Customers will be able to select from several car wash subscription packages, add-ons or one-time washes for a contactless car wash experience.

Car wash programs are revenue drivers for convenience stores and fueling stations around the globe. Making sure the process is convenient and cost-effective for customers increases traffic and drives in-store sales.

The project will be designed and delivered by Liquid Barcodes Inc, led by Saurabh Swarup, general manager, North America, who believes that subscription programs for car wash, coffee and many beverages and food products are an excellent way for convenience and car wash retailers to build sustainable customer loyalty as well as develop a recurring revenue business model.

“We are incredibly proud to deliver a technology solution that increases customer traffic, revenue and profitability of the car wash program for FastLane Convenience Stores,” said Swarup.

The Warrenton Oil Car Wash App is scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Established in 1972 in St. Charles, Mo., FastLane, a subsidiary of Warrenton Oil Co., is a growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 employees. The company operates 55 store locations throughout Central and Eastern Missouri.