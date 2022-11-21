Eco-Friendly Whippers and Chargers

The new iSi Eco Series Whipper and Charger System for whipping food consists of the new iSi Green Whip (one-pint capacity) and the 8.4-gram Eco Series Professional Charger (10-, 24- and 50-pack). Now, restaurants and cafes can serve fresh whipped cream and cold foams with a substantially lower climate impact while enjoying significant ingredient

cost savings.

iSi uses technology that captures released nitrous oxide gas during production and transforms the emission into the earth-friendly gases: nitrogen and oxygen. The new Eco Series Green Whip can be hand- or machine washed and has the flexibility to create multiple flavors. The Eco Series Green Whip and Professional Charger are produced 100% climate neutrally.

iSi North America

www.iSiEcoSeries.com