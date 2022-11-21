GetGo Enacts Holiday Fuel Discount in Indiana

GetGo announced a fuel discount at all Indiana locations, effective through Jan. 8, 2023, to ease the stress of holiday travel. All guests who scan their Advantage Card or myPerks card at the pump will get a 10-cents-per-gallon discount on their entire fuel purchase. The discount also adds to the already-discounted AdvantagePAY price; AdvantagePAY members will get up to 40 cents off per gallon.

“We’re excited to offer this discount to our guests this holiday season,” said Brandon Daniels, public relations manager for GetGo. “In what is sure to be a busy time of travel to and from celebrations and family gatherings, GetGo is proud to play a role in the festivities by both providing more affordable fuel and those last-minute convenience items. We want to make sure our guests have everything they need for those perfect family gatherings at a great price.”

The discount is valid on all grades of gasoline, non-ethanol REC-90 and diesel. Guests must have an Advantage Card or myPerks account to qualify for the discount (enrollment in the program is free).

GetGo is an innovative, food-first convenience store experience with more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. GetGo offers food and fuel in a variety of models — from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks. GetGo Café + Market locations feature an extensive menu of high-quality, made-to-order foods and a market stocked with expertly curated ready-to-eat meals, packaged goods and convenience items. Many sites offer touchless and tunnel WetGo car washes. GetGo is headquartered in Pittsburgh and operated by Giant Eagle Inc.