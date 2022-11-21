WHAT IS THCA?

THCA is known to be a reliable neuroprotectant, which makes it an increasingly popular choice for those feeling the effects of multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s.

Another entry convenience store retailers should add to their handy-dandy cannabis acronym reference guide and commit to their memory is Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA) because they are or probably will be hearing more and more about it from their customers.

THCA is a precursor of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), one of the hundreds of chemical compounds in the marijuana plant. It is present in fresh, undried cannabis but carefully decarboxylated to THC during a drying process. Many times, it comprises a large part of cannabis resin concentrates like hashish and hash oil. Even though THCA is the acidic form of THC, it will not produce a euphoric sensation, and for a very basic reason: THC is a natural psychoactive cannabinoid while THCA is not.

People seldom use THCA directly, but traces of it are found in cannabis or hemp-based items that are being analyzed for THC. In its isolated form, it can be bought as a white powder in some medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries. Devotees smoke and/or vaporize it for use with a bong, dab rig or other devices, all of which change the THCA to THC. It is also occasionally encapsulated by those suffering from several illnesses for use as a supplement.

Though there are no established medical applications, THC and THCA are used to treat nausea, while THCA has shown more promise in handling inflammation. Research has shown that it can also help treat symptoms of arthritis and seizures. It is also said to be a reliable neuroprotectant, which makes it an increasingly popular choice for those feeling the effects of multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s. THCA’s other benefits have been said to include appetite stimulation for those who have cancer or suffer from eating disorders.

THCA flower is legal in several states according to federal law. However, a possible downside in some people’s minds is that THCA will show up on a drug test, something for those scheduled for a work-related screening to keep in mind.