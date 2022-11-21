Zesty Ranch Corn Chips

General Mills is bringing its Old El Paso Fiesta Twists to convenience stores in June 2023, including the Zesty Ranch flavor. The crispy and crunchy corn chips with a twist give convenience store retailers a fun snack option to meet demand for savory indulgence anchored in a Mexican-inspired flavor.

Old El Paso Fiesta Twists come in a convenient, two-ounce bag that is exclusive to c-stores and ideal for on-the-go snacking. The snack has a suggested retail price of $2.19.

General Mills Convenience

www.generalmillscf.com