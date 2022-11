Tastykake released its Christmas lineup, which includes, among other doughnuts, cakes and pastries, Buttercream Cupcakes. Buttercream Cupcakes are chocolate snack cakes topped and filled with Tastykake’s classic buttercream icing. They feature themed on-the-go packaging. The cupcakes have a suggested retail price of $4.69. Buttercream Cupcakes will be available nationwide until Dec. 17.

