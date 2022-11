Kellogg’s is releasing its Cinnabon Jumbo Snax to convenience stores nationwide beginning in December. Cinnabon Jumbo Snax is a bakery-inspired snack with a classic Cinnabon taste. It is dusted with cinnamon sugar and melts in the mouth. Cinnabon Jumbo Snax has a suggested retail price of $2.69. As Cinnabon has been Kellogg’s no. 1 craveable brand for four years in a row, this new variety of Jumbo Snax makes for a great mix of fun-to-eat flavors.

Kellogg’s Co.

www.kelloggs.com