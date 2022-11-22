Jacksons Stocks Football Trading Cards

Jacksons will stock The University of Washington football trading cards starting mid-December at its 47 Washington convenience stores.

The officially licensed, professionally designed, printed and packaged trading cards will be sold exclusively at Jacksons’ Washington locations. Each pack contains 14 cards and will retail for $12.99. One out of every 10 packs will also include a limited-edition, autographed card.

“We’re proud to partner with the University of Washington to continue amplifying the talent of student-athletes,” said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores. “Since launching this program, we’ve seen great success. We’re excited to further this opportunity with Pac-12 student-athletes for the first time and enhance the Husky fans’ experience.”

The full set includes cards featuring each football student-athlete, Head Coach Kalen DeBoer and Harry the Husky. The 10 limited-edition autographed cards, numbered 1-100, depict Huskies standouts such as Michael Penix Jr., Alex Cook, Jeremiah Martin and Rome Odunze.

UW has been developing comprehensive programming to provide student-athletes with the tools, training and education needed to help them thrive in the NIL (name, image and likeness) era. Through this effort, UW and Jacksons are proud to bolster pride within the Husky community. The partnership is also made possible by ONIT Marketing.

“Washington Athletics is focused on serving student-athletes and providing the opportunities and resources required for their success. With name, image and likeness activities now available, our partners have yet another way to join us in achieving that goal,” said Chief Revenue Officer Heath Bennett. “We’d like to thank Jacksons Food Stores and Husky Sports Properties for working with us and establishing yet another avenue for the community to support Husky football.”

Since John D. Jackson founded Jacksons in 1975 as a single service station, the family-owned company has grown to be a nationally recognized chain of 300-plus company-operated convenience stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons convenience store brands.