Kwik Trip CEO and President Retires

Current Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow will be succeeded by his son, Scott Zietlow.

Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31, 2022, after 52 years with the company and 22 years in his current position.

Although Don attributes the success of Kwik Trip to the coworkers, his leadership has brought substantial growth and innovation. The company now operates more than 800 locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan and is considered a leader in the convenience store industry.

During his tenure, Don was the driving force behind sharing 40% of the pre-tax profits with all the coworkers and Kwik Trip’s successful food programs. Under his leadership the company has grown its vertically integrated Support Center in La Crosse, Wis., including major capital investments in the dairy, kitchens, bakeries and distribution center.

On Jan. 1, 2023, Scott Zietlow, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, will become Kwik Trip’s next president and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the trauma, critical care and general surgery division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.

“I am honored to follow my dad’s legacy of guiding Kwik Trip. We are a very strong company and with our 36,000 phenomenal coworkers, great retail locations and industry-leading vertical integration, our future is bright,” said Scott Zietlow.

As part of the new leadership team, Tom Reinhart has been appointed chief operating officer. Jeff Wrobel will continue his role as chief financial officer.