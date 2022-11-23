GATE Supports Down Syndrome Awareness Month

GATE Petroleum Co.’s GATE Foundation raised $40,000 to support Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Funds were raised in GATE convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina through the company’s “Buddy for a Buck” paper icon campaign. From Oct. 1-21, customers could donate $1 and sign their name on a paper icon displayed in the GATE store. Customers could also donate by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Funds were allocated to local Down Syndrome Associations in the communities where collected.

“It was an honor to work with our local Down Syndrome Associations and meet so many amazing children and families,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the GATE Foundation. “We are so grateful to our customers who helped make this campaign a success.”

In addition to corporate giving, the GATE Foundation conducts two paper icon and two coin box collection campaigns each year to benefit organizations that align with its mission to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community.

“The Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville (DSAJ) is thrilled to have received $40,000 from the ‘Buddy for a Buck’ campaign. The money raised will directly support the many programs and services we currently offer our families,” said Debbie Revels, DSAJ executive director. “On behalf of the staff, board of directors and our families, we send a heartfelt thank you to the GATE Foundation. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

The Gate Foundation has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community. Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, Gate Petroleum is a heavily diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. Gate operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.