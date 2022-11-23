Parker’s Opens Site With New Design

The new Parker’s Kitchen c-store in Savannah, Ga., is also adding a Chick-fil-A and Starbucks in 2023.

Parker’s has opened a new Parker’s Kitchen on DeRenne Ave. and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.

The site, located at 7 E. DeRenne Ave., incorporates an existing 60-foot metal globe, which previously served as a Savannah Gas Co. natural gas storage tank in the 1950s. The giant globe anchors the parcel, which is located at one of Savannah’s most high-traffic intersections.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to open our newest Parker’s Kitchen location at the corner of DeRenne and White Bluff in Savannah,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO, Greg Parker. “We listened to the public throughout the planning process and are incredibly honored to develop this underutilized site and to preserve the globe, which is an iconic landmark for many Savannah residents.”

The newest Parker’s Kitchen in Savannah is the company’s 72nd store and offers an indoor dining area, popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar with signature items like never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, mac ‘n’ cheese and jalapeno cornbread. In addition, the store offers a complete menu of breakfast offerings, from egg casserole to sausage, egg and cheese biscuits. Additional highlights include the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, fresh-made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a wide range of convenience items. The store will also feature high-quality unleaded, diesel and marine fuel.

A new Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are currently under construction at the 3.4-acre commercial site and are expected to open in mid to late 2023. The Parker Co., which is the parent company for the Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen brands, serves as the developer for the site. The Pinyan Co. in Savannah served as the lead contractor for site construction.

The Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 300,000 members, has saved customers more than $15 million to date. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 professionals throughout Georgia and South Carolina and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.