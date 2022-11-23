Risotto Rice Varieties

Ben’s Original has launched Risotto Ready Rice, a classic, creamy rice dish infused with modern flavors. The two new products include:

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Cheese Risotto features white cheddar, parmesan and blue cheese, only 90 seconds away from enjoying a bite of creamy, cheesy rice.

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Mushroom Risotto features parmesan and cheddar cheese; this simple, savory rice and mushroom mix works as a side dish or a creamy part of a main recipe.

Great for quick meals, Ben’s Original Ready Rice varieties are heated in the microwave for 90 seconds. They are made with 100% Italian Grown Arborio Rice and no artificial flavors or coloring.

Mars Inc.

www.mars.com