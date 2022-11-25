BFY Two-Pack Frittatas

Veggies Made Great introduced its portfolio of better-for-you, veggie-rich frittatas to convenience stores nationwide with a new grab-and-go format: two-pack frittatas. Veggies Made Great’s savory frittatas are made with clean ingredients like real veggies in convenient, handheld formats designed to work in grab-and-go warmers. The two-pack frittatas can hold for up to four hours in the warmer. The individually wrapped two-pack savory frittatas include:

Plant-Based Sausage, Egg & Cheese Frittata (Beyond Meat Sausage Crumbles, cauliflower

and onion)

and onion) Mushroom & 3 Cheese Egg White Frittata (mushroom, cauliflower and kale)

Spinach Egg White Frittata (spinach, tomato, onion and bell pepper)

Plant-Based Bacon, Egg & Cheese Frittata (cauliflower and onion)

Veggies Made Great

www.veggiesmadegreatfoodservice.com