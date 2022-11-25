Continue to Site

BFY Two-Pack Frittatas

veggies-made-great-frittatasVeggies Made Great introduced its portfolio of better-for-you, veggie-rich frittatas to convenience stores nationwide with a new grab-and-go format: two-pack frittatas. Veggies Made Great’s savory frittatas are made with clean ingredients like real veggies in convenient, handheld formats designed to work in grab-and-go warmers. The two-pack frittatas can hold for up to four hours in the warmer. The individually wrapped two-pack savory frittatas include:

  • Plant-Based Sausage, Egg & Cheese Frittata (Beyond Meat Sausage Crumbles, cauliflower
    and onion)
  • Mushroom & 3 Cheese Egg White Frittata (mushroom, cauliflower and kale)
  • Spinach Egg White Frittata (spinach, tomato, onion and bell pepper)
  • Plant-Based Bacon, Egg & Cheese Frittata (cauliflower and onion)

Veggies Made Great
www.veggiesmadegreatfoodservice.com

