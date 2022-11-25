Forecourt Lighting Fixture

LSI’s Scottsdale CRUS with Forward Throw is now available to customers after they have been asking for the wider availability of Forward Throw technology since LSI first launched it on the Scottsdale Vertex. The Forward Throw is an LSI exclusive that lights the forecourt using the light from the canopy. Forward Throw allows owners to evenly illuminate their site with fewer fixtures, creating a welcoming and safe environment for their customers while saving money on energy.

