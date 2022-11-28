Cliff’s Fundraises for Autism Awareness

Cliff’s Local Market raised $30,000 with its third annual Autism Awareness Campaign for The Kelberman Center from Oct. 17 through Nov. 14, 2022. The money was raised through the sale of puzzle pieces within Cliff’s stores, which will help ensure that children, adults and their families in the community receive quality autism services now and into the future.

“We couldn’t be more grateful and proud of our store teams for truly embracing our campaign to support individuals with autism. With the help of our generous patrons and support from Kelberman, our teams raised a record amount,” said Jim Clifford, owner and president of Clifford Fuel Co Inc. and Cliff’s Local Market. “It’s local initiatives such as this that bring our communities together. We take pride in our partnership with Kelberman, showing our support and appreciation for the amazing work they do for so many families right here in Central New York.”

“We are overjoyed at the tremendous support we have received from Cliff’s Local Market and from our community. The funding that was raised is an extremely significant gift for our agency that will be felt throughout, ensuring that autism services for people and families who need them, especially during this difficult year and the year ahead, will continue,” Tara Costello, Kelberman executive director, commented.

Kelberman is a provider of autism services for children, adults and families in the Mohawk Valley, N.Y., and Central New York. It provide comprehensive programming and services for people throughout all phases of life, from early childhood through adulthood, including Home and Community Based, Educational, Clinical, Residential, Respite, and Camp. Its goal is to meet people and families where they are in life and to support them every step of the way on their journeys navigating autism. The expert staff at Kelberman empower the people it supports with specialized, one-of-a-kind programs, resources, support and wrap-around services, creating a fulfilling, life-enriching experience for people and families.

Cliff’s Local Market, locally owned and operated, is a chain of 20 convenience stores located throughout the Central New York region. Cliff’s stores offer premium fuel brands, fresh locally roasted coffee and a wide variety of made-to-order fresh food selections, such as pizzas, subs, salads, wraps and more. With nearly 60 years in business, the Clifford family has a long history of giving back to communities through supporting area charities, community-wide events and local organizations.