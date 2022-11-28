Just in time for crisp winter nights, the first-ever Hershey’s Hot Chocolate Bombs are available with marshmallows or cinnamon chips. The Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate Bomb has a Hershey’s milk chocolate shell filled with mini marshmallows that appear once the chocolate shell is melted. It creates a cup of hot chocolate to sip on. It is available for a limited time only nationwide in a 1.25-ounce ball.

With the new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate Bomb with Cinnamon Flavor, once warm milk is poured over the chocolate bomb, the sweet Hershey’s milk chocolate flavor will melt into the cup alongside cinnamon-flavored chips. It is available for a limited time only nationwide in a 1.45-ounce ball.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com