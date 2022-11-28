Stewart’s Shops Opens New Online Store

Stewart’s Shops opened an online shop this Cyber Monday. Now customers will be able to get Stewart’s-branded items delivered right to their doorstep. Limited-edition Stewart’s merchandise will be available online including a Rhinestone Tumbler, a baby bodysuit, Stewart’s beanies, Stewart’s socks and a Stewart’s ice cream car sticker.

“It truly has something for everyone, near and far. Now Stewart’s Shops is even closer to you,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake.

The Stewart’s Online Shop will also feature Stewart’s coffee. Customers can stuff their stockings with Stewart’s S-Cups (House Blend, Richer Roast, Decaf, Blueberry, Hazelnut and French Vanilla). Twelve-ounce ground coffee will also be available in Regular, Richer Roast and Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice flavors.

Stewart’s My Money Cards and Stewart’s Gas Cards will also be available in $25, $50 and $100 increments for customer convenience.

There will be multiple limited-run edition merchandise drops throughout the year. Stewart’s Coffee, My Money Cards and Gas Cards will be available all year long. However, ice cream is not available for shipping at this time.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.