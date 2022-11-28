Thorntons Opens Illinois C-Store

Thorntons opened its newest Chicagoland store — and its second in Cary, Ill. — on Nov. 18. The company now operates a total of 87 stores in Illinois, 67 of which are in Chicagoland.

This new 5,500-square-foot facility is set on 3.1 acres and features a number of amenities to serve Thorntons’ on-the-go guests including:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient guest experience

LED lighting for guest and team member safety and energy efficiency

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s on-site kitchen

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean-to-cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice

20 auto fueling positions

When the store opened, the first 100 guests received a free swag bag. In addition, there was a grand opening celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Event activities included music, games and giveaways.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m., Bob Hammond, vice president of operations, presented Northern Illinois Food Bank with a $2,500 donation. This contribution was in honor of the new store opening and was part of Thorntons’ ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high-quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons’ mission is to be people’s favorite place to stop when they are on the go and people’s favorite place to work. Thorntons has its own blending plants, transportation fleet and food commissary. Thorntons volunteers make their communities better through community service, humanitarian day events and fundraising projects.