Here is a question that many convenience store customers are undoubtedly chewing on: can CBD support digestive function?

CBD (Cannabidiol, a phytocannabinoid discovered in 1940 and one of 113 identified cannabinoids in cannabis plants) does, indeed, have a positive effect on the maintenance of the appropriate bacterial flora in the intestines.

The digestive system has a trio of primary functions: digestion of food, absorption of nutrients and elimination of waste. Each involves the entire gastrointestinal tract. The intestines can respond positively to inflammation thanks to CBD. Many in the medical field believe this augurs well for patients suffering from digestive issues such as irritable bowel syndrome or diarrhea.

Another way CBD can help is by increasing the body’s serotonin production, which could improve digestion and help to lower appetite. By reducing the level of inflammation and helping to regulate the body’s endocannabinoid system, CBD has been shown to actually relieve swollen veins and stomach pain and foster regular bowel movements. In addition, it cannot just relieve constipation but help prevent it.

“Using CBD can help relieve symptoms and keep your body on track. At its core, CBD is known for its remarkably calming properties,” noted CFAH.org, which provides health information related to CBD usage. “The endocannabinoid system (ECS) receptors are ‘designed’ to work against the fight-or-flight response, prompting a sense of ease and slowing down an overstimulated nervous system. They can also combat inflammation, providing relief for those suffering from severe pain. The connection between CBD and constipation lies exactly in these three areas of CB-receptor activity. Something as simple as a very stressful situation can cause trouble with the gut.”

Interestingly, CBD can offer many of the same digestive benefits to pets. The bowel contains several cannabinoid receptors: CB1 receptors, for instance, are sensitive to THC, while CB2 receptors are activated as a target of CBD. Endocannabinoids are produced by dogs’ and cats’ endocannabinoid systems and help maintain bowel health and proper digestion.