EG America Launches Pizza Restaurant Concept

EG's new restaurant concept, Ria’s Pizzeria, features made-to-order and specialty pizzas and will host a grand opening Nov. 30 at its second location at a Cumberland Farms c-store in Norton, Mass.

EG America launched a new pizza concept called Ria’s Pizzeria, which will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. at the new 60 West Main St. location in Norton, Mass., inside the Cumberland Farms store. The first Ria’s location opened earlier this month in North Adams, Mass. Norton, Mass., is the second of many Ria’s coming to the region, offering authentic pizza along with several other unique menu items.

Ria’s Pizzeria will offer pizza by the slice and pizza made to order with its proprietary dough and quality ingredients. In addition to its Signature cheese, Over the Top pepperoni, vegetable and ultimate meat pizzas (all available by the slice in addition to a whole pie), the menu will include specialty pizzas like Nashville hot chicken, chicken bacon ranch and loaded baked potato. Breakfast pizzas including a bacon, egg and cheese pizza are also available. Ria’s own Ninos, bite-sized sweet or savory dough snacks, and Bolis (mini Stromboli) round out Ria’s distinctive offering.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Ria’s Pizzeria to our family of restaurant brands and are really excited for our guests to experience Ria’s quality pizza by the slice, our extra-large Whole pies and our unique and convenient grab-and-go Ninos and Bolis,” said Cindy Rantanen, senior vice president of food and franchise business at EG America.

Ria’s will also offer the following grand opening deals for a limited time only:

First 50 people to visit on opening day will receive: Coupon for a free Whole pizza up to $15.99

Introductory Offers (valid for the first 30 days) Two Ninos free with every purchase All Signature Pies $10 All Specialty Pies $12



Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the globe.