Inno-Pak Announces Stalk Market Compostable Products Rebrand

Inno-Pak recently announced the rebranding of Stalk Market Compostable Products, a full line of commercially compostable food packaging for restaurants and grocery stores and other venues that require single-use food packaging.

Inno-Pak acquired Stalk Market earlier this year and has expanded its distribution to include current and future Inno-Pak customers.

“The complete integration of Stalk Market was the next logical step following the acquisition that took place earlier this year,” said Inno-Pak Chairman Chris Sanzone. “We are excited to be able to offer the Stalk Market extensive line of compostable packaging in combination with Inno-Pak’s full line of innovative products to our entire customer base.”

The new brand includes compostable cold cups, cutlery, fiber containers, fiber plates and bowls, PLA-lined paper food containers, hot cups, PLA containers and items packed and labeled for retail sale. Inno-Pak makes Stalk Market Compostable Products using natural materials, including plant-based fibers and the biopolymer PLA. Because of their natural designs, these products can break down in commercial composting facilities. Many Stalk Market Compostable Products are certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute, a process that verifies that the products will break down in commercial composting facilities.

“Compostable packaging is a critical component of many of our customers’ sustainability goals,” said Inno-Pak CEO Jon Sill. “We are committed to increasing our sustainable packaging product offering and taking a leadership role in this area.”

The benefits of compostable packaging are many and varied. In addition to improving soil and water quality, composting reduces methane emissions into the atmosphere, can eliminate the need for chemical fertilizers and promotes higher yields of agricultural crops, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It can also help restore and revitalize habitats, remediate soil contaminated by hazardous waste, enhance water retention, provide carbon sequestration and generate cost savings compared to pollution remediation.