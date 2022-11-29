Love’s Participates in Giving Tuesday

Love’s Travel Stops participated in Giving Tuesday by donating $25,000 to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Oklahoma County Inc., a volunteer program that provides trained, caring adults with opportunities to advocate for the best interests of children who have been removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. This year’s Giving Tuesday donation recipient was voted on by Love’s corporate employees in Oklahoma City.

“We are honored to extend our Giving Tuesday donation to CASA of Oklahoma County,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “The impact their organization has on children is so significant and truly stands out to our employees because we know the importance of fostering our youth.”

Throughout the year, Love’s and its corporate employees provide support to kids across Oklahoma City by tutoring, throwing parties for and donating to Ridgeview Elementary School and Positive Tomorrows, Oklahoma’s only school for children experiencing homelessness.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 37,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.