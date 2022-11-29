Sheetz to Expand Into Michigan

Sheetz will begin its expansion into Michigan in 2025 with the Detroit market, its first expansion into a new state in nearly two decades.

Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”

Each Sheetz location employs approximately 30 individuals. In 2022, Sheetz was ranked 33rd on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. The recognition follows Sheetz’s recent investment of over $70 million in store employee wages in 2021 as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company’s College Tuition Reimbursement program.

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more. Sheetz also offers 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Sheetz is also committed to supporting the local communities it serves through several charitable organizations and activities. This includes support for the Special Olympics, weekly food donations to local food banks and Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven non-profit organization which makes the holiday season brighter for nearly 10,000 children each year.

Sheetz operates 669 store locations across its six-state footprint, which includes Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. All locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 24,000 employees. Sheetz’s menu of MTO sandwiches and salads are ordered through unique touchscreen order point terminals. Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement.