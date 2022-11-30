Circle K Partners With Delivery Service

Circle K partnered with Food Rocket to bring the quick delivery business model to two Circle K stores in Charlotte, N.C.

Through its app, Food Rocket will offer up to 7,000 SKUs, with a focus on grocery and convenience products, Circle K’s breakfast sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizza, coffee, snacks and bakery products, as well as hundreds of cold beverages, top-selling beers and nicotine products, local favorites, and more. All orders will be delivered from two micro-fulfillment centers occupying between 170 and 500 square feet at Circle K’s locations at 8505 S. Tryon St. and 8008 Harris Station Blvd.

“Our aim is to bring a one-stop-shop approach to all the customers and save the most valuable thing — their time while increasing the range of products we offer to customers. I believe the whole rapid delivery industry is diversifying to become closer to customers at lower cost,” said Vitaly Alexandrov, CEO and founder of Food Rocket.

Food Rocket will also create 100 new jobs in the city. It offers full-time and part-time employment to all of its employees. Food Rocket launched in San Francisco in April 2021, followed by a Chicago expansion in February 2022 and Charlotte, N.C., in November 2022. It takes only two to three minutes to process the order, and delivery takes around 10 minutes. Food Rocket guarantees delivery within a time frame specified in the app, or it will be free.

“As consumer needs and expectations continue to evolve, we’re exploring ways to bring the Circle K brand experience to them where they are and make their lives easier. Food Rocket has an amazing team, a unique approach to quick delivery and a differentiated platform that has the potential to be a powerful engine for convenience, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this pilot in Charlotte resonates with our customers,” said Kevin Lewis, chief marketing officer at Circle K parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Couche-Tard has more than 7,000 U.S. locations and more than 14,300 worldwide. Earlier this year, the company acquired a minority equity stake in Food Rocket.