Eco-Products announced a new line of compostable straws made from plant-based plastic that are as durable as conventional straws. Because the straws are made with plant-based PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoate), their organic nature allows them to act as a food source to the bacteria that aid in decomposition. These PHA straws are able to biodegrade in a commercial compost facility or a home compost pile.

The new straws are offered in a variety of lengths from 5.5 to 10.25 inches and are available in individually wrapped or unwrapped options. The wrapped version is clearly marked as compostable. Eco-Products also offers a compostable lid that makes it easy to sip from a cup without a straw.

Novolex

www.novolex.com