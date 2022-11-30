Marathon Gives Back for Thanksgiving

Many Marathon employees in different states gave back to their communities for the holiday season.

This Thanksgiving, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) employees spent the holiday giving to others in their communities. Here is how some MPC employees in different states gave back to their community:

Catlettsburg, Ky. — Employees from the Catlettsburg, Ky., refinery volunteered at the 2022 Thanksgiving Dinner in Ashland, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 23, helping to serve more than 150 people in the community a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The annual event was hosted by the Community Kitchen.

Detroit — On Nov. 22 employees from the MPC Detroit refinery joined other volunteers from all over Metro Detroit, as well as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, State Representative Tyrone Carter and former Detroit Pistons player Earl Cureton, in the 2022 All-Star Turkey Giveback, an annual event that aims to ensure that everyone in the community can enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday. Volunteers distributed 3,000 turkey dinners.

Findlay, Ohio — Marathon Petroleum’s headquarters office in Findlay, Ohio, sponsored the 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K to benefit the Women’s Resource Center of Hancock County, Ohio. Employees from the Findlay, Ohio, office also volunteered at the Free Community Thanksgiving Meal, which served around 2,000 people in the Findlay/Hancock County area annually. This is the 10th year employees from Marathon have supported this holiday tradition.

Garyville, La. — Employees from the Garyville, La., refinery took part in the community Thanksgiving dinner coordinated by the St. John Pastors Coalition, where 1,500 residents were treated to a sit-down dinner, and each family received a turkey and a box of groceries.

Los Angeles — Volunteers from the Los Angeles refinery and Contractor Safety Council-Los Angeles Refinery hosted its 24th annual Feast in the Park in partnership with the Rotary Club of Wilmington and Behavioral Health Services. There were more than 500 residents who received a hot meal. More than 150 residents received warm jackets and toiletries.

MPLX Western Oklahoma — Western Oklahoma MPLX employees from the Elk City Field Office, Arapaho Plant and Buffalo Creek Plant held a food drive throughout the month of October to assist the local food bank Help Inc. with distributing groceries for underprivileged families. The employees collected over 200 pounds of non-perishable groceries and personal hygiene items to donate to the organization. Additionally, through the MPLX Local Giving Committee, employees presented a $2,000 donation to assist with groceries and upcoming holiday meals. Help Inc. Executive Director Meghan Palmer shared that the organization can provide three to four meals for every $1 donated. The Elk City, Okla., location serves over 1,600 residents, including 680 families, each month.

San Antonio — Volunteers from the San Antonio office volunteered in the kitchen at the 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner. This year, volunteers labeled to-go packaging and prepared turkeys. MPC is an annual sponsor of this event that feeds over 25,000 people in and around San Antonio.

The ARISE women’s employee network in San Antonio hosted a canned food drive benefiting Haven for Hope transitional home. The food collected will be distributed to families transitioning to independent living this holiday season.

