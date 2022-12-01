OnCue Raises Money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

OnCue raised $324,000 during the annual St. Jude Halloween Promotion to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Participating restaurants and retail locations asked customers to donate at the register to support the hospital’s lifesaving mission of finding cures and saving children during the month of October. In exchange for contributing $1 or more, patrons received a Halloween-themed pinup displaying a St. Jude patient.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help fight childhood cancer,” said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. “We know the work St. Jude does has widespread impact thanks to its amazing network of freely shared research. Thank you to all our passionate employees and customers who help play a critical role in these life-saving efforts.”

OnCue has raised an incredible $3,239,164 for St. Jude throughout the 16-year partnership, making OnCue the largest regional partner for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In addition to participating in the Halloween promotion, OnCue continued to sell its limited-edition reusable cups benefiting St. Jude for the fourth year in a row and host a charitable golf tournament with the support of its retail partners.

Treatments invented at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food due to fundraisers like the St. Jude Halloween Promotion.

OnCue is a growing innovator in the Oklahoma and Texas convenience store market. Founded in 1966, the chain has expanded to more than 75 locations with more than 1,400 employees.