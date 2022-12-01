TXB Prioritizes Supporting its Community

Contributing to and interacting with the community is an effective way to showcase a convenience store brand and connect with potential customers, as well as do some good.

Spicewood, Texas-based TXB, which operates 48-plus locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, recently broke ground on its upcoming location in Kyle, Texas. The celebration for the groundbreaking included a donation to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), an organization that supports and promotes volunteer advocacy for children in the foster-care system who have experienced abuse or neglect. Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB, spoke to CStore Decisions on the new site, TXB’s affiliation with CASA and the chain’s involvement with the community.

CStore Decisions (CSD): What can customers expect with the new site in Kyle, Texas?

Kevin Smartt (KS): They will find over 6,500 square feet of TXB Market and convenience items, including our fresh-made food — we’re famous for our jumbo tacos and tenders, fresh-pressed tortillas and handmade quesadillas. We also offer an extensive beverage lineup.

The Kyle, Texas, location will also feature a covered patio with outdoor dining, ample parking spaces, a 7,000-square-foot gas canopy with state-of-the-art touchscreen digital pumps, diesel fuel and electric vehicle charging stations. Guests will also notice the large rainwater collection tower that will be used to store and reuse rainwater as irrigation for TXB Kyle’s very own Community Garden.

CSD: How does TXB support the community?

KS: TXB hosts multiple campaigns throughout the year to continue its support, including a Spring and a Winter Round Up for CASA campaign where TXB guests can round up their purchase for a donation, and an annual Golf and Fishing Tournament.

TXB also recently launched its new app that gives guests the option to donate their loyalty points for cash to their choice of over 12 nonprofits, including CASA. Through all the continuous initiatives, TXB has raised over $787,000 for CASA. We also donate TXB gift cards, tacos, coffee and TXB water bottles to multiple schools, teachers and local sports teams throughout the year.

CSD: How did you hear about CASA’s work and why did you choose to support the nonprofit?

KS: I once served on the jury during a case involving CASA years ago in Fannin County. I saw first-hand the effects being in the foster-care system can have on children. Since then, for over 12 years, TXB has been a strong advocate of CASA.

CSD: Tell me about TXB’s latest donation to CASA.

KS: At a recent groundbreaking ceremony for our upcoming location in Kyle, Texas, TXB presented CASA with a $5,000 tournament check, and to make the day better, the President and General Contractor of Cheyenne Construction Group, Brett Richardson, kindly matched the donation, presenting CASA with a total of $10,000. Cheyenne Construction Group serves as the general contractor for TXB Kyle’s construction.

CSD: What else can you tell me about your plans to interact with the surrounding community?

KS: TXB will be a consistent supporter and advocate of CASA in many ways. Throughout the end of the year, it has plans to conduct another Round Up for Kids campaign for the holidays, as well as throughout 2023, along with the annual Golf and Fishing Tournament.

Any time a local nonprofit, school, sports team or other charity asks us to donate or support something, we do. … We try to find a win-win where we can help either with an in-kind donation sponsorship, a check, labor or all of the above — we do this multiple times throughout the year with various schools and charities. We donate meals/coffee, feed teachers/schools, donate gift baskets, gift cards and sponsor local sports teams very often.