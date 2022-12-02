7-Eleven Offers Boost Mobile Services

7-Eleven decided to launch Boost Mobile services at 7,500 stores beginning this month. New and existing Boost Mobile customers will be able to purchase SIM kits to start new service and Re-Boost cards to stay connected, providing millions of Americans easy access to a reliable and affordable wireless option.

“Partnering with 7-Eleven to expand our retail footprint is an important step in the overall expansion and growth of our Boost Mobile wireless business,” said Rob Hussa, senior vice president, Boost Mobile at DISH Wireless. “With more Americans trying to cut costs on their wireless service, expanding access to Boost Mobile at thousands of 7-Eleven stores across the country provides better convenience, value and service to customers across the nation.”

In addition to 7-Eleven, Boost Mobile devices and service can be purchased at national retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy. SIM kits and Re-Boost Cards are available at 7-Eleven, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger stores nationwide.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.