NAG 2023 Features Lineup of Relevant Topics

The 2023 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference opened its registration, and the agenda for the event features a lineup of topics pertinent to c-store success. The conference will be held in Austin, Texas, from March 26-29. This year’s event will cover topics such as:

March 27

Developing and Refining Your Corporate Culture

Understanding Foodservice Customers: Forecasting Future Demand

March 28

Exclusive NAG Research: The Convenience Experience Report

Developing Your Long-Term Fuel Strategy

Managing Next-Generation POS and Payment Systems

Getting Involved: Why Young Executives Need Political Relationships

March 29

Private Label Product Branding

The event will also feature a golf outing at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa on March 26 and store tours on March 27, as well as Information Exchanges throughout.

Attendees can register here.

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.