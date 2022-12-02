QuickChek Opens Store in Denville, N.J.

One of the perks of QuickChek's new c-store opening in Denville, N.J., is that customers can win free coffee for a year.

QuickChek recently opened its newest 5,670-square-foot store in Denville, N.J., at 3150 Route 10 West and Franklin Road on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Along with the store opening, QuickChek is offering the opportunity to win free coffee for a year.

“Our new Denville store enables us to meet the needs of today’s consumer and provide safe, fast, convenient neighborhood shopping in this vibrant community,” said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech. “We believe in letting you choose your convenience, whether you shop in-store, from home, from your phone or on the go.”

Innovations include the company’s “Fresh to Go” interior layout designed to enhance the shopping experience for those who live, work in and travel through the area.

More than half of the new store will be dedicated to freshly prepared food and beverages, including QuickChek’s guaranteed fresh brewed hot and iced coffees, to meet the needs of today’s fast-casual shopper.

One-stop shopping includes eight pumps providing high-quality fuel at value prices along with no-fee ATMs which provide additional added value to consumers, indoor seating for 10 people and ample parking with 55 parking spaces.

Also, the chain’s “Best Gift Ever” sweepstakes allows customers to win free coffee for a year. One hundred and sixty winners — one per QuickChek store — will enjoy drinking free coffee all year long.

To enter, customers can pour a cup of hot or iced coffee (tea, hot chocolate, cappuccino or fountain drink will do), pay at the register using their QuickChek Rewards program and that’s it. Customers can come back the next day, and the next day, and every day through Dec. 31 to enter all season long.

The new store also includes:

A new menu that features six-inch and 12-inch sub sandwiches including Portuguese roll Turkey Club, Ultimate Italian and Nashville Hot Chicken subs and hot breakfast sandwiches made on English muffins, biscuits or waffles available all day.

An open floor plan features earth tone colors, clean sightlines and spacious stand-alone food displays.

Consumer-friendly, wide aisles provide added convenience when customizing food and beverages.

There is mobile ordering through the QuickChek Rewards app.

Touchscreens personalize made-to-order food and beverage items in-store.

Contactless self-checkout counters get customers on their way fast.

The new Denville, N.J., store will be open 24 hours a day, enabling consumers to create made-to-order breakfast items, salads and oven-toasted fresh QuickChek subs and wraps, as well as customize hot and cold beverages exactly as they want them, or select freshly prepared ready-to-go items, any time of day or night.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek has 161 store locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island, N.Y. Offering one-stop shopping for freshly prepared food and household market items, consumers can choose their convenience by shopping in-store; mobile ordering through the QuickChek Rewards app; or delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.