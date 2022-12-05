Cenex Zip Trip Holiday Promotion Returns

Cenex Zip Trip announced it is repeating the 12 Days of Deals, its annual holiday promotion. Each day from Dec. 5-16, customers will be offered a one-day deal available in the Zip Trip app. Most of the 12 deals are free items, including free energy drinks, king-sized candy, roller-grill items, coffee and more.

The goal of the promotion is to not only increase app downloads and usage, but also to show appreciation to customers.

“The 12 Days of Deals offers an enhanced experience to our app users and gives our customers something to look forward to when visiting our stores this holiday season,” said Andrea Worley, Cenex Zip Trip marketing specialist. “Plus, our store staff enjoy the feeling that they’re giving their customers a small gift each day.”

Also, in the spirit of the giving season, and to further its commitment to help strengthen hometown communities and support animals in need, Cenex Zip Trip has selected 12 local animal shelters within its footprint and will send each shelter a package of needed items off of its wish list..

Owned by CHS Inc., a global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States, Cenex Zip Trip is a chain of 40 convenience stores located throughout Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Colorado.