CStore Decisions’ 2022 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch

C-store retailers have faced several challenges in 2022, from labor shortages, continued supply chain issues, a lingering pandemic, mounting inflation, a gas price surge in summer, tobacco and vape regulations, and ongoing digital disruption. Headwinds, including a potential recession, the rise of electric vehicle charging, fast-moving technological changes and a growing customer demand for foodservice fare, are requiring c-store leaders to consider new strategies to stay competitive in the future.

Next-generation leaders are crucial for helping convenience store businesses evolve, address challenges in new ways and modernize for tomorrow.

On the following pages, CStore Decisions introduces the 2022 class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch. The 40 Under 40 is an annual list of the convenience store industry’s young executive leaders, who have been responsible for helping to advance their business within the last 12 months. This year we received more than 100 nominations for this prestigious list.

The 40 young executive retailers that follow represent some of the most promising young executives in the industry today, selected from chains of all sizes across the country. They include a range of titles, from director of operations to category manager to chief financial officer, to name a few. This year’s 40 Under 40 were honored in a virtual gala on Dec. 1, which can be viewed on demand at Wtwh.me/40under402022.

Among the 40 Under 40 are members of The National Advisory Group’s (NAG) Young Executives Organization (YEO), a group for young executives that provides an opportunity for education and networking with other young executives in the competitive c-store channel.

